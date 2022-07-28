Govt decides to lift ban on import of luxury items

In a volte-face, the government has warmed up to the idea of lifting its ban on the import of luxury goods even as it decided to reach out to Moscow seeking a cheaper rate for the import of wheat.

This was decided during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet on Thursday which met at the Finance Division. The meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and was attended by Federal Ministers of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Industries Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood, Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, National Food Security and Research Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, State Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Petroleum Musadik Malik, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bial Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

Import of luxury goods

The Commerce Ministry submitted a summary on lifting the complete quantitative restriction on the import of non-essential and luxury items.

The ministry contended that to curtail the rising current account deficit (CAD), a ban on the import of about 33 classes and categories of goods was imposed in May. Consequently, the overall imports of banned items shrunk by over 69%, from $399.4 million to $123.9 million.

After serious concerns were raised by major trading partners on the ban, a review meeting was held to consider the impact the ban had on supply chains and the domestic retail industry.

Given that imports saw a substantial reduction due to consistent efforts of the government, the ECC decided to lift the ban on imported goods.

The goods cleared for import fall in the following categories

Aerated water and juices

Sanitary and bathroom wares

Carpets

Chandeliers and lighting devices or equipment,

Chocolates

Cigarettes

Cosmetics and shaving items

Confectionery items

Corn flakes

Tissue papers

Decoration and ornamental articles

Crockery

Dog and cat food

Fish

Footwear

Fruits and dry fruits

Furniture

Ice cream

Jams, jellies and preserved fruits

Luxury leather jackets and apparels

Mattress and sleeping bags

Frozen and processed meats

Musical instruments

Pasta

Arms and ammunition

Travelling bags and suitcases

Shampoos

Sunglasses

Tomato ketchup and sauces

The categories which remain banned include autos, mobile and home appliances.

The ECC further decided that all held-up consignments (except items which still remain in the banned category) which arrived at ports after July 1, 2022, may be cleared provided they pay a 25% surcharge.

Wheat import

During the meeting, the National Food Security and Research Ministry submitted a summary for the award of the fourth International Wheat Tender 2022 which opened on July 25, 2022.

The ministry said that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) issued the tender on May 19, 2022, for procuring 200,000 metric tons of wheat on a Cost and Freight (CFR) basis.

The tender finally opened on July 25, 2022. As many as six international suppliers participated in the process. Of these, five offered rates.

After a detailed discussion, the forum approved the lowest bid offered by M/s Falconbridge FZ [email protected] for $407.49 metric tons (MT) on CFR bulk on a sight letter of credit (LC) basis.

The TCP, however, was directed to approach and negotiate with Russian authorities to procure wheat at lower rates, subject to confirmation of the ECC.

Compensating Chinese workers

The Water Resources Ministry submitted a summary for compensating families of Chinese workers who were killed while working at the Dassu Hydro Power project.

The ECC decided to retain the value of the compensation and goodwill packages at $11.6 million.

However, it did approve a move to directly release the compensation to the parent company, M/s China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co. Ltd (CGGC). The money will be routed through the foreign affairs ministry.

Sheikhupura plants to be shifted to indigenous gas

The Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary of the issues faced by Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura Plant) and Agritech.

The two plants, which are in the jurisdiction of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL), operate on regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) on cost sharing basis.

The gas rate for these plants is worked out on a Variable Contribution Margin (VCM). But due to the increase in fuel prices and other factors, both plants asked the ministry to revise their VCM and to cap general sales tax (GST) at the price paid by the plants.

The ECC, after discussion, approved the proposal. It directed to ensure compliance with the earlier decision of the forum and the federal cabinet on shifting both the plants to indigenous gas.

The ECC further directed the ministries of petroleum, finance, national food security and industries to work out the gas price/VCM for the fertilizer sector.

The ECC also decided that sales tax may be charged on the actual price of gas being paid by the company.

Petroleum margins

The petroleum division submitted a summary on revising the margins of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and dealers on petroleum products.

After deliberation, the ECC decided to fix the margin for dealers at Rs7 per liter for Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD).

The move comes after the forum was told that the existing margins were fixed in December 2021. Thereafter, due to inflation, increase in tariffs, salaries and utility bills, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association had approached the government for immediate revision of their margins.