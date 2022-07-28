Punjab Assembly speaker election to decide national political battle

The Punjab Assembly is all set to elect a new speaker on Friday to fill the position left vacant by Pervaiz Elahi who has become the chief minister. The election may decide the outcome of the political battle for the federal government as it will be held through a secret ballot — unlike the election for prime minister or chief minister which is held by open vote.

PTI’s Sibtain Khan and PML-N’s Saiful Malook Khokhar filed the nomination papers on Thursday.

The Punjab Assembly session was presided over on Thursday by the panel of chairman under Wasim Khan Badozai.

PTI’s Raja Basharat moved the resolution for the election of the new speaker which the assembly passed with a unanimous vote.

The PTI has also moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who had been siding with PML-N in recent months.

The session was then adjourned until 4pm Friday when the election for the speaker will be held.

The opposition — comprising PMLN and PPP — is hedging its bets on the secret ballot and the PTI has little room for maneuver on this issue as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has already declared in its March 2021 ruling that all elections, except for prime minister and chief minister, shall be held through secret ballot as provided by the Constitution.

PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani said on Thursday that Imran Khan would know on Friday that MPAs could not be herded like sheep. The PTI candidate will not get more than 15 or 20 votes, he said.

The PMLN is also taking the situation with gravity and party supremo Nawaz Sharif has urged the MPAs to vote in favor of Khokhar.

Khokhar said he would seek votes from each and every member of the house.

Raja Basharat, however, said that “no formula will work tomorrow.”

How PA speaker election could decide political battle

The PTI, which has taken Punjab through Elahi’s election, is now aiming for the federal government.

The PMLN and its allies, on the other hand, have vowed to overthrow the Elahi-led Punjab government within days. Even if all 186 MPAs are given ministries under Elahi, it would take a month for the PML-N to overthrow the government, said Rana Sanaullah.

If PMLN’s Khokhar is elected the speaker, it will allow the PML-N to control the functioning of the Punjab Assembly.

The control of the assembly building will also fall to the PMLN.

Although under the rules, the speaker must function as a neutral referee, Pakistan’s recent parliamentary history suggests otherwise.

PTI’s Asad Qaiser and Qasim Suri attempted to block the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan in April and PTI’s dissident Mazari rejected ten PML-Q votes cast in favor of Elahi last week.

In both cases, the courts had to intervene.

On the other hand, if the PTI’s Sibtain Khan emerges as the winner, it would affirm the notion that PML-N’s political support is waning. This may allow the PTI a free pass for Islamabad.