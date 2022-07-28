Google ‘restores’ rupee’s true value against US dollar

Google, the world’s most popular search engine for just about anything, including currency exchange rates, accidentally ‘restored’ the Pakistani rupee to what many believe should by its true value against the United States dollar ($).

People searching for the currency exchange rates between the rupee and the US dollar were surprised to see the dollar crash in value to Rs207.10.

The chart showed that a US dollar cost Rs236.12 on Wednesday, July 28, 2022. By contrast, data from the State Bank of Pakistan showed that on Wednesday, the interbank market closed with the US dollar at a value of 236.02.

For Thursday, when SBP data showed that the dollar had risen to Rs239.94, Google showed that it was down to Rs207.10, much to the joy of many searchers.

The error is likely caused due to a glitch and it is expected that Google will finally take notice and fix the graph.

The rupee has been under tremendous pressure recently due to delays in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving the next tranche of its extended fund facility and the dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Since July 15, when the rupee was valued at Rs210.95, the rupee has lost around Rs28.99 in value.