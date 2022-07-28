PDM digs in to complete full term

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the coalition government will complete its term.

Addressing the media in Islamabad alongside PML-VP Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday night, the PDM head said elections will take place on time in 2023.

He added that the PDM meeting, held earlier, decided to send a presidential reference for a full court interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution.

Taking the rostrum, PML-N’s Maryam said the full court request was rejected because judges did not want to serve justice.

“Justice was killed,” she added, insisting that “I was sure the full court bench would not be formed.”

The deposed prime minister’s daughter maintained that “Our 25 members are in Imran’s lap. Even PML-Q’s 20 members are in Imran’s lap as well.”

She went on to highlight that if mistakes had to be fixed, then Islamabad High Court’s Justice Shaukat Siddique case should have been heard by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. “If a mistake had to be fixed, then deceased lower court Judge Arshad Malik’s concerns should have been addressed.”

“What have you done, chief justice Sahib?” Maryam questioned, adding that an institution is disrespected by people of the institution and not outsiders.

Maryam maintained that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is “judiciary’s chief minister” bestowed on the country by three judges of the top court.

She warned the officious corridors of power to “lock the parliament” but they will still continue to protect the Constitution.

“The only thing safe in this country is the foreign funding case,” Maryam said, emphasizing how the case verdict is being delayed for eight years.

The PML-N VP urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to bring forward the facts associated with the foreign funding case. “Imran is the bully of politics in this country. His signatures are present on all the foreign funding documents.”

She concluded that if the ECP does not announce the foreign funding case verdict, then the coalition government will stage a protest outside the election commission offices throughout the country.