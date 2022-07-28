Ex-PM tells Punjab CM to expedite social welfare programs

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a video meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed between CM Elahi and the PTI chairman.

Ex-PM Imran maintained that the time has arrived to expedite the social welfare programs that were started during the PTI government’s tenure.

He was referring to the Ehsaas programs that were being run by Senator Sania Nishtar for poverty alleviation.

The new Punjab chief minister promised Imran to make sure that the Ehsaas program, Sehat Insaf Card and other social welfare programs will be accelerated to benefit people of the province.

Earlier on July 27, during a televised address, the PTI chief had announced to restore all the social welfare programs in Punjab that were shut down by the Hamza Shahbaz-led PML-N government.