Delay in foreign funding case verdict shows how ‘ladla Imran’ is protected: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the foreign funding case an example of how “ladla” – a term associated with former premier Imran Khan – is being protected.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PML-N president highlighted how deposed PM Nawaz Sharif was convicted for not receiving salary, but Imran has remained untouchable since the past eight years.

PM Shehbaz maintained that the PTI chairman filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and got 50 adjournments in the foreign funding case.

Earlier, on July 19, PM Shehbaz had urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the long-delayed judgment on PTI’s foreign funding case.

“For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country.”

Other coalition government leaders have also been constantly urging the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to release the foreign funding case verdict.