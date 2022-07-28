PDM considers running public campaign against SC decision on deputy speaker’s ruling

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has mulled over running a public campaign against the verdict of the Supreme Court resulting in the ouster of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab.

SAMAA TV’s reporter Usman Khan said that PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman headed the meeting of the coalition on Thursday to devise the future strategy and counter opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The participants of the meeting expressed grave concerns about the Supreme Court’s verdict throwing away the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

It was recommended to run a public campaign against the top court’s decision.

Meanwhile, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to rejoin the coalition. Both parties had parted ways in the past after developing differences over political issues.

He also invited the parties - that are part of the incumbent government in the center - to join the PDM.