Nepra approves massive power tariff hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved massive tariff hikes for both people living in Karachi and in the rest of the city on the account of Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for the month of June.

The power regulator approved an Rs11.37 per unit price hike on the account of FCA for the consumers of K-Electric, the utility supplying electricity in the country’s financial hub.

It also approved a price increase of Rs9.89 per unit on the account of FCA for the consumers of power distribution companies (discos) supplying electricity in the rest of the country.

The consumers of K-Electric and other discos will pay the additional charges with their electricity bills next month.

The Nepra decision will allow K-Electic to mop up Rs660 million and other discos Rs133 billion from their respective consumers.

The power regulator has not released a detailed calculation of electricity price and will issue a detailed decision after reviewing data submitted by the power distribution companies.

The K-Electric in its claim has maintained that the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) charged higher prices for the electricity supplied to it in June.

The KE officials also said that last month they had to run furnace oil and RLNG plants to increase power production when the demand increased.

The regulator accused K-Electric of violating the merit order for some power plants, but it did approve the tariff hike on the account of FCA.