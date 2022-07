The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28-August 8 with around 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories.

Pakistan have a rich history at Commonwealth Games, where they have won a total of 75 medals. Their medal tally includes 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze.

A 103-member Pakistan contingent will participate in the event.

Women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof and wrestler Muhammad Inam will be Pakistan’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony on July 28.

Pakistani athletes will take part in athletics, badminton, boxing, cricket (women), hockey, gymnastics, judo, squash, swimming, table tennis, wrestling and weightlifting.

Here is the schedule of Pakistan athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022.

CRICKET

Event

Women’s T20

Key dates

July 29: Pakistan vs Barbados

July 31: Pakistan vs India

August 3: Pakistan vs Australia

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final/Third place

Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

HOCKEY

Event

Men’s field hockey

Key dates

July 30: Pakistan vs South Africa

July 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand

August 3: Pakistan vs Scotland

August 4: Pakistan vs Australia

August 6: Semi-finals

August 8: Final/third place

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhutta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Hammad Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Manan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Roman Khan, Afraaz Khan, Abdul Hanan Shahid and Ahmad Nadeem.

BOXING

Mehreen Baloch

Event

Women’s Over 54kg-57kg (Featherweight)

Key dates

August 2: Round of 16

August 4: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Suleman Baloch

Event

Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welterweight)

Key dates

July 29: Round of 32

July 31: Round of 16

August 3: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Ilyas Hussain

Event

Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg (Featherweight)

Key dates

July 30: Round of 32

August 1: Round of 16

August 3: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Nazeer Ullah Khan

Event

Men’s Over 86kg-92kg (Heavyweight)

Key dates

July 30: Round of 16

August 4: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Zohaib Rasheed

Event

Men’s Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight)

Key dates

August 1: Round of 16

August 4: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-final

August 7: Final

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Shajar Abbas

Event

Men’s 100m and 200m

Key dates

August 2 and 3: Men’s 100m

August 4 and 6: Men’s 200m

Anila Izzat Baig

Event

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64

Key dates

August 4: Final

Aneela Gulzar

Event

Women’s 100m and 200m

Key dates

August 2-3: Women’s 100m

August 4-6: Women’s 200m

Arshad Nadeem

Event

Men’s Javelin Throw

Key dates

August 5: Qualifying

August 7: Final

Mohammad Jamshad Ali

Event

Men’s Shot Put

Key dates

August 3: Qualifying

August 5: Final

BADMINTON

Mohammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti

Events

Mixed team, Men’s doubles and Men’s singles

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Men’s singles and men’s doubles

Murad Ali

Events

Mixed team, Men’s doubles and Men’s singles

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Men’s singles and men’s doubles

Mahoor Shahzad

Event

Women’s Doubles, women’s singles and mixed team

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

Augus 3-8: Women’s singles and doubles

Ghazala Siddique

Event

Women’s Doubles, women’s singles and mixed team

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Women’s singles and doubles

WRESTLING

Zaman Anwar

Event

Men’s Freestyle 125 kg**

Key dates

August 5: Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

Ali Asad

Event

Men’s Freestyle 57 kg

Key date

August 6: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage

Tayab Raza Awan

Event

Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

Key date

August 6: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage

Muhammad Inam

Event

Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

Key dates

August 5: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

Muhammad Sharif Tahir

Event

Men’s Freestyle 74 kg

Key date

August 6: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Haider Ali

Event

Men’s 81kg

Key date

August 1

Hanzala Dastgir Butt

Event

Men’s 109kg

Key date

August 3

Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt

Event

Men’s 109+kg

Key date

August 3

SQUASH

Nasir Iqbal

Events

Mixed doubles, men’s doubles and men’s singles.

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Men’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Men’s doubles

Faiza Zafar

Events

Women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Women’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Women’s doubles

Tayyab Aslam

Events

Men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Men’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Men’s doubles

Amna Fayyaz

Events

Mixed Doubles, women’s doubles and women’s singles

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Women’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Women’s doubles

SWIMMING

Bisma Khan

Events

Women’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Butterfly and Women’s 100m Butterfly.

Key dates

July 29: Women’s 100m Butterfly heats and semi-finals

July 30: Women’s 50m Freestyle heats and semi-finals and Women’s 100m Butterfly final

July 31: Women’s 50m Freestyle final, Women’s 50m Butterfly heats and semi-finals.

August 1: Women’s 100m Freestyle heats and semi-finals, Women’s 50m Butterfly final

August 2: Women’s 100m Freestyle final

Jehanara Nabi

Events

Women’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle and Women’s 200m Freestyle.

Key dates

July 29: Women’s 200m Freestyle heats and final

August 1: Women’s 100m Freestyle heats and semi-finals

August2: Women’s 100m Freestyle final

August 3: Women’s 400m Freestyle heats and final

Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq

Events

Men’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 50m Butterfly and Men’s 50m Backstroke.

Key dates

July 29: Men’s 50m Butterfly heats and semi-finals

July 30: Men’s 50m Butterfly final

July 31: Men’s 50m Backstroke heats and semi-finals

August 1: Men’s 50m Backstroke final

August 2: Men’s 50m Freestyle heats and semi-finals

August 3: Men’s 50m Freestyle final

Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub

Events

Women’s 50m Butterfly, Women’s 100m Breaststroke and Women’s 50m Breaststroke

Key dates

July 29: Women’s 50m Breaststroke heats and semi-finals

July 30: Women’s 50m Breaststroke final

July 31: Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats and semi-finals

August 1: Women’s 50m Butterfly final, Women’s 100m Breaststroke heats and semi-finals

August 2: Women’s 100m Breaststroke final

JUDO

Qaiser Khan

Event

Men’s -100 kg

Key date

August 3: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

Shah Hussain Shah

Event

Men’s -90 kg

Key date

August 3: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

TABLE TENNIS

Fahad Khawaja

Event

Men’s Singles

Key dates

August 3-8: Men’s singles

GYMNASTICS

Mohammad Afzal

Event

Artistic

Key dates

July 29-August 2