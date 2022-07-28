WATCH: Ana De Armas is a spitting image of Marylin Monroe in new trailer of Blonde

Netflix just released the official trailer of its new movie, Blonde on the life of American actor and Blonde Bombshell Marylin Monroe, featuring Cuban actor Ana De Armas along with a star cast.

The trailer for the period piece showcased a good deal of the treatment of the movie as well as shed light on how the studio is approaching the movie and the strong performances of De Armas.

The 2:08 minute official trailer starts off in a black and white sequence - a call back to how her movies were shot. A stagehand is knocking on her door telling her it is time.

Inside, Ana De Armas’ Marylin is looking at the mirror convincing herself to step out into the light.

Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde in the trailer focuses on the behind-the-scenes conflicts in Marylin’s life, her struggles to separate her onscreen persona from real life, and the fight to convince the whole world of that.

How, after the lights turn on and the camera flash sparkles, her entire life is the stage.

Moreover, the trailer showcases how Director Andrew Dominik deals with and manages De Armas masterfully in taking her through the process of making Marylin the star she became, and her strife in that.

The trailer makes the movie seem promising. Even if you come for Marilyn Monroe, stay for Ana De Armas channel her inner Blonde Bombshell to recreate famous scenes and even capture her emotions.

The move also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson.

You can watch the movie on Netflix when it becomes available on September 28.

Watch the trailer below: