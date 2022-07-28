Gold price goes up by a whopping Rs10,500 in a single day

The price of gold increased by a whopping Rs10,500 per tola in a single day on Thursday to Rs162,500 — the highest in the country’s history.

The price of per 10-gram gold has increased by Rs8,288 to Rs139,318.

The price increased on the back of rising international gold prices and the declining value of the Pakistani rupee, according to the All Sindh Sarfa Association.

Gold has increased by $29 to $1750 per ounce on the international market, it said.

This international price hike was caused by the US Federal Reserve increasing the interest rate by 75 basis points, says SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman.

Meanwhile, the rupee has lost around Rs20 in its value against the US dollar since the July 17 Punjab byelections, which stoked political uncertainty in the country. The depreciation in the rupee price also contributed to the gold price hike, the jewelers’ association said.

In a rare move, the All Sindh Sarfa Association announced gold rates twice in a single day, first putting the price of per tola gold at Rs162,500 and then at Rs162,500.

The price of silver — which usually remains unchanged for months — also increased by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per tola to Rs1630 and Rs1397.64, respectively.

The price increased on the back of silver prices going to $19.67 per ounce.