Elahi camp moves to remove Shujaat as PML Q president

The central executive committee (CEC) of Pakistan Muslim League –Quaid (PML-Q) met in Lahore on Thursday to pave way for the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party head.

The meeting was called on the instruction of PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who sided with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with nine MPAs of the party, against the instruction of party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

PML-Q’s Senator Kamil Ali Agha told reporters after the meeting that the central executive committee has removed Tariq Bashir Cheema as the party secretary general.

Agha claimed Cheema was involved in intrigue.

He also said that Shujaat’s health was affecting his political decisions and the party has decided to remove him as president.

A general council meeting will be called in ten days, he said.

According to Agha, the intra-party election will be held after the Islamic month of Muharram, which begins at the end of July and ends near the end of August.

Agha also said that the CEC meeting was attended by 83 people and it approved four to five resolutions. The emergency meeting was held on short notice, the PML-Q leader said adding that the actions of three people had damaged the party.

Earlier, sources told SAMAA TV that the committee is likely to take an important decision regarding the party head and may revoke the powers of the party’s chief and general secretary.

The party could take a decision to block the way of another possible letter from Shujaat ahead of the Punjab Assembly speaker’s election, they said.