JCP rejects names of all high court judges proposed by CJP for elevation to SC

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has rejected all the names of high court judges proposed by Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The body, headed by the chief justice, met on Thursday to discuss the names of judges for elevation to the top court. It comprises four-senior most judges of the SC, a former judge, the federal law minister, attorney general and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

Five JCP members voted against CJ Bandial’s nominees, whereas four members of the body voted in favor.

Names under consideration included Peshawar High Court CJ Qaiser Rashid Khan, Lahore High Court’s Justice Shahid Waheed, Sindh High Court’s Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shafi Siddique and Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto.

Currently, the top court is functioning with only 13 judges against a sanctioned strength of 17. Four seats fell vacant after the retirement of former CJ Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Judges part of the body included Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who participated via video link from Spain, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah who is due to retire on August 14 this year.