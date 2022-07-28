Karachi sees rise in dengue cases as standing water remains undrained

As the monsoon season continues, most of the areas in Karachi are still witness to standing water which is serving as the breeding ground for the dengue mosquito.

The mosquito-borne virus is rapidly spreading in different parts of Karachi as nearly 250 infections have surfaced so far during July.

Sindh has reported over 1,000 cases of the disease this year so far and Karachi has the highest share.

So far this year, some 867 dengue virus cases have surfaced in Karachi whereas, in Sindh overall, the tally is 1,154.

The standing rainwater in several areas of the metropolis is serving as a breeding haven for the mosquito specie which lay eggs in it.

In July, the Sindh health department officials said some 239 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in Karachi in July so far.

The South district of the metropolis is the hardest-hit as 292 people got infected there, the officials said and added that 62 and 54 cases have been reported in Central and Korangi districts, respectively.

59 infections were reported in the West district.

There have been 27 cases in the Hyderabad division and 12 in the Mirpurkhas division this month as well.

Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could take the shape of an epidemic if measures such as spraying insecticides were not taken.