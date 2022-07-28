Shahid Afridi says ‘pressure should be increased’ on Mohammad Rizwan

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says that pressure should be increased on wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, since he has not been able to perform according to expectations in Test cricket in the recent past.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi highlighted the importance of bench strength.

“You need to put pressure on him [Rizwan]. If our bench is strong, it will make the players on the field more focused on doing well,” said Afridi.

“They could have given chance to Sarfaraz Ahmed since Rizwan is playing in all three formats,” he added.

Rizwan could only muster 120 runs in four innings of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which concluded today.

The former all-rounder also urged skipper Babar Azam to make changes in the Test lineup.

“Babar Azam needs to sit down with the selection committee and take decisions for the betterment of the side,” he said. “Players like Shan Masood and Haris Rauf should be given opportunities.”

It must be noted that spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis shared nine wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test to end the series 1-1 on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 508 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 261 in the second session on day five with skipper Babar Azam hitting a valiant 81 in Galle.