Rainwater from Thado Dam floods Scheme 33 as Karachi upended to drain water

The catastrophic monsoon rains in July finally caused the Thado Dam to overflow. As a result, several downstream and adjoining areas were flooded on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the city, there were massive traffic jams reported after the authorities failed to drain streets following overnight rains while it upended roads in several areas to drain the waters. In other places, the accumulated rain water further damaged roads, resulting in the formation of large holes in roads.

Unprecedented rains

Karachi received an extraordinary amount of rain during July which flooded most parts of the city apart from washing away infrastructure including key arteries and bridges and claiming over a dozen lives.

The bulk of rainfall also caused small dams, such as the one on the Thado river, to overflow.

As a result, it flooded Scheme 33, located in the district east of the city. The area includes a host of lower-middle and middle-income housing societies and even some government projects which were flooded.

The Federal Government Employees Society in Scheme 33 has turned into a lake of dirty water. Residents struggled to pump out the water on their own.

A resident told SAMAA TV that they brought two water pumps to pump out the rainwater. But they did not anticipate the quantity of water which had flooded their locality. While both pumps are active, they are making slow progress in dewatering the residential colony.

Moreover, the roads destroyed in front of Askari Park, on University Road during the first spell of monsoon rains continue to hamper the smooth flow of traffic on the major artery.

Qayyumabad intersection on Korangi Road is jammed with bumper-to-bumper traffic. PHOTO: ONLINE

Other parts of the city were also submerged and some parts still have not been able to drain water from their areas.

Several arteries in the upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) remain impassable due to flooding or damage to the streets. Several residential and commercial areas remain inaccessible as well.

Residents of Defence phases V and VII are waiting on cantonment board officials to turn around accidental waterways (roads) into commutable thoroughfares.

In districts South and West, which include some of the most densely populated areas of the city and the main economic centres, several areas were disrupted due to the presence of water or sludge.

Traffic on II Chundrigar Road and adjoining roads were also disrupted due to overflowing sewage and flooded connecting arteries and dug-up roads to open blocked drains.

Downtown area of Karachi saw vehicles and pedestrians alike struggle through flooded streets. PHOTO: ONLINE

Commuters struggled to wade through several feet of rainwater and sewage mix to reach their destinations.

The condition of arteries next to the Civil hospital was also similar.

Rise of mosquitos

Raw sewage mixed with rainwater waterlogged the area next to Pakistan’s third largest health facility has become a nest for mosquitoes and other insects.

As a result, patients, attendants, medical staff and those visiting patients alike were exposed to a host of diseases which further complicated health matters for them.

Karachi’s roads are clear, insists Murtaza Wahab

On the other hand, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab claimed that all major thoroughfares in Karachi are clear for travel despite several eyewitness accounts of citizens pouring in on social media and other media platforms.

Trains delayed

Commuters were left waiting at the station after trains either faced delays for hours or cancelled trains on Thursday.

On Thursday, the railways issued a note informing passengers that some trains will be delayed due to rains and bad weather.