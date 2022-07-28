Samsung Z Fold 4, Flip 4 price details leaked ahead of August lunch

It looks like Samsung is about to introduce its flagship foldable smartphones the Galaxy Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which are set to hit the market in August.

However, ahead of their highly-anticipated launch, the price and pre-order details have been leaked.

The new range of foldable devices from the South Korean giant is expected to hit the market on August 10 and reports indicate that they would be available for pre-order on August 16 before going on sale on August 26.

Both devices are rumoured to be available in four storage variants each– 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB and 1TB.

Moreover, according to the Korean blog Naver, the devices are expected to be a bit more expensive than their predecessors.

The 256GB variant of Z Flip 4 will apparently retail for 1,299,000 won (~$997.64) in Korea, an increase of 45,000 won (~$34.55) over its predecessor. The same storage variant of Flip 4 will increase from €1,099 to €1,160.

The 512GB Flip 4 might go for 1.39 million won (~$1,067.450). Last year’s Flip 3 got a price cut of $400 and started at $1,000. That implies the US pricing for the 512GB Fold 4 will remain the same at $1799.99, however, it would cost 2,097,700 won in Korea.

In addition to the storage variants mentioned in the report, Samsung may also sell 128GB and 1TB models of the Fold 4, and a 128GB version of the Flip 4.