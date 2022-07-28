Sanaullah asks PTI chief to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies if sincere with election demand

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said if PTI truly wants elections in the country, it should dissolve the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as it would pave the way for it since by-elections at such massive scale would not be possible.

Speaking to the reporters in Islamabad, he said that Imran Khan appointed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja himself.

He advised Khan to approach the Supreme Judicial Council if he has solid evidence against the CEC.

The interior minister ruled out engaging former minister Imran Khan in any dialogue.

Sanaullah said that Imran Khan should immediately dissolve both assemblies if he is sincere with his demand for general elections. This move, he added, would automatically steer the country towards fresh polls as by-elections will not be possible on so many seats.

He once again demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pronounce the verdict in the foreign funding case against PTI.

To a question, he added that the courts – from the trial court to Supreme Court – have already exonerated him in the Model Town case.

He said that the PTI-PML-Q government in Punjab can only survive if they promote all 186 MPAs to the ministers or else its future is quite bleak as the government is standing on a lead of just seven votes.

He said that the PML-N accepted the government when the country was on the brink of default.

Sanaullah added that Imran Khan has not answered about his theft so far.