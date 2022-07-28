Pakistan Test squad leave for Colombo after Sri Lanka series

Pakistan Test squad have embarked their journey back home after the conclusion of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The series ended in a draw with both sides sharing same number of points in the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Babar Azam’s side left for Colombo airport after the second Test – which the visitors lost by 246 runs – and will leave for Pakistan via Dubai later in the day.

Pakistan team has departed for Colombo airport. The national side will depart for Pakistan via Dubai today at 2035 from Colombo airport. The team will arrive in Pakistan on the morning of 29 July.

The squad members will depart for their respective stations from Dubai.

Pakistan will face Netherlands next, where they will play three ODIs.

The ODI squad for the Netherlands tour will be announced next week, the departure is scheduled in the second week of August.