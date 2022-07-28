Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Pakistan Test squad leave for Colombo after Sri Lanka series

The series ended up in a 1-1 draw
Samaa Web Desk Jul 28, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Test squad have embarked their journey back home after the conclusion of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The series ended in a draw with both sides sharing same number of points in the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Babar Azam’s side left for Colombo airport after the second Test – which the visitors lost by 246 runs – and will leave for Pakistan via Dubai later in the day.

The squad members will depart for their respective stations from Dubai.

Pakistan will face Netherlands next, where they will play three ODIs.

The ODI squad for the Netherlands tour will be announced next week, the departure is scheduled in the second week of August.

Pakistan

Cricket

Sri Lanka

Babar Azam

Pak v SL

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div