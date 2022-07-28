Ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar postpones his return to Pakistan

Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar has postponed his return to Pakistan, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported on Thursday.

The PML-N leader, who has served as federal minister of finance four times between 1998 and 2017, has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom since November 2017, and he was declared an absconder by a court.

The correspondent said that Dar had previously announced returning to Pakistan by the end of July. However, he has delayed the program.

The former finance minister has been advised by his legal team to stay in London, UK till the Supreme Court decides on his petition in which he had challenged the order declaring him an absconder.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Dar would return to the country and fight the legal battle. At that time, PML-N was in power in the center as well as in Punjab.

He was also a strong contender to assume the charge as the finance minister again, replacing Miftah Ismail.