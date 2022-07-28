Punjab IGP seeks comprehensive reports on police action against PTI’s Azadi March protesters

Newly-appointed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has directed all regional police officers of the province to submit comprehensive reports on the police action against activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the party’s Azadi March in May.

Notably, Punjab IGP Shahkar was appointed by ex-chief minister Hamza Shahbaz hours before the run-off election for the chief minister slot.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Jahangir Khan, IGP on Thursday sent a letter to all regional police officers (RPOs) including Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO).

He sought a comprehensive report on the police action against the PTI leaders and participants of the Azadi March including raids, arrests, registration of cases, and use of tear-gas on the protesters.

IGP asked the subservient police officers to inform if the police teams raiding the houses of PTI leaders were accompanied by female police personnel. Also, if the police had warrants for conducting raids on the houses.

He sought response on the use of police force in Shahdara in Lahore, Sheikhpura, Hasan Abdal, and Attock.

The Lahore Police have also been directed to submit a separate report to explain manhandling and assault on PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid and Aijaz Chaudhry in Lahore.

A separate report regarding the raid on Senator Waleed Iqbal’s house – the grandson of Allama Iqbal – and misbehaving with his family has also been sought from Lahore CCPO.

IGP also sought details of the PTI activists who were still detained.

Shahkar also demanded a report on the harassment of journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

The letter directed all related RPOs to send their reports to the IGP Office.

Sources told that there will be strict action against the police officials who implemented illegal orders.