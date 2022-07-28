Stock market recovers past 40,000 mark amid buying spree

The benchmark KSE-100 index in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered past the 40,000 mark on Thursday amid a buying spree generating a rally that could not last long.

The market breached the 40,000 points psychological barrier earlier this week and opened at 39,972 on Thursday. A rally was seen in the first session and lasted until the afternoon with the KSE-100 index peaking at 40,623 before investors started to sell and the index fell to 40,097. A slight recovery was again seen in the afternoon.

The KSE-100 registered an overall increase of 304 points in intraday trading.

Worldcall Telecom was the most traded scrip and it lost 4.241% of its value.

While Dewan Textile Mills, Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries, and Chakwal Spinning Mills were not among the top contributors, they lost over 8% of the value.

More to follow..