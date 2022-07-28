Cricket fraternity blasts Pakistan team after Sri Lanka defeat

Pakistan suffered a crushing 246-run defeat in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Thursday.

Following the defeat, they also lost key points in the World Test Championship, which would cost them the spot in the final.

The defeat too didn’t go well among the cricket fraternity, who expressed their disappointment on social site Twitter.

They are as follow:

The absence of a quality off spinner in the Pakistan team makes the spin attack one dimensional. Far too many runs to chase in the fourth innings. #SLvsPAK — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) July 28, 2022

Congratulations @OfficialSLC …What a win..This is the body language and energy to win a test match..Bad Luck @TheRealPCB..The energy of Team Pakistan was very low and with that energy any team can’t win a test...🙏#PAKvsSL — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 28, 2022

The problem with entering that fab 4 category is that a 50 alone doesn’t suffice in tests, considered a routine thing now for Babar Azam, indicative of how good he is and what the expectations are.. #SLvsPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 28, 2022

If you are talking about application (BazBall) or modern day cricket on Day 4 & 5, that’s applicable in England / Australia , SA or New Zealand green pitches ? How many teams have chased over 350 or 400 on Day 5 square turners, slow pitches in Asia ?#SLvsPAK #SLvPAK https://t.co/TgMvYbpdmU — CRICKETEER UPDATES 🎉🎊🏏 (@786_naqi) July 28, 2022