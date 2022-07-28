‘Imran Khan is coming to end PPP’s dark rule in Sindh’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Ismail and Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said PTI chairman Imran Khan will now spend more time in Sindh with an aim to end the decades-long dark rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province, something which the people there are yearning for.

Both leaders were talking to reporters in Islamabad.

Ismail condemned the arrest of Sindh Assembly’s Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, saying that it is the conventional practice of the Sindh government to use power to oppress their opponents.

He claimed receiving multiple requests from people in different parts of Sindh for joining PTI, adding that it is just a visit away for Imran Khan to the province.

Ismail warned PPP that after conquering Punjab, Imran Khan is going to camp in Sindh to end the dark rule of the Zardari mafia.

He said the people of Sindh desperately want Tabdeeli (change) and they are looking up to Imran to bring it.

The former Sindh governor maintained that Imran will now visit every nook and corner of the province and spend more time in Sindh.

He also accused the Sindh government of fanning ethnic differences between the inhabitants of the province. “People in the provincial government are deliberately creating a divide among the people to usurp valuable lands, as the people – feeling threats to their lives—would eventually migrate.”

Fawad Chaudhry also condemned Haleem Adil’s arrest and demanded his immediate release. He said the Sindh government is nowhere to be seen amid the monsoon devastation in the province. “The federal government stayed silent and did not even impose an emergency after floods in different parts of the country following torrential monsoon rains.”

Fawad said that the federal government is slowly dying its own death, and they don’t need to topple it. However, he added that they would be compelled to send the government home if the date for the new general elections is not announced soon.

He also warned of the flour crisis in Punjab by the end of the year, as he accused ex-chief minister Hamza Shahbaz of not timely procuring wheat.

He also criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not even discussing havoc from monsoon rains across the country during their speeches in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday.

To a question, he said that there is a message for the establishment that it trusted the snakes in their sleeves while adding that the role of the establishment in politics is reining in.

Fawad said that Pakistan Democratic Movement is plotting to divide the army and judiciary.