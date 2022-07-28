Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

The growing positivity ratio of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) seems to be sparing no one as former president Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for the pandemic virus.

In a tweet on Thursday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson and Zardari’s son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that Zardari had contracted the virus and shed light on what his health condition was.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid,” Bilawal wrote.

He added that 67-year-old Zardari, who had travelled to Dubai earlier in the week, was in quarantine.

Further, he said that the former president was displaying mild symptoms of the virus and was receiving treatment.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted,” Bilawal said.

“We are praying for his swift recovery.”

Zardari’s daughter, Bakhtawar, who is in Dubai and on whose insistence Zardari had travelled, confirmed the news.

She added that when the former president landed in Dubai, his PCR test on arrival revealed that he was positive for Covid.

“His symptoms are mild - he is resting and isolating,” she said, adding that it was the fourth day of isolation for him.

“Will return when recovered, she said, adding that once he is better, he will spend some time with his grandson.

Earlier in the week, there was a flurry when reports emerged that Zardari had departed for Dubai as the Supreme Court was set to decide on Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s election.

Many took it as a sign while some even accused him of fleeing the country.

However, Bakhtawar clarified that he did not “run away”, rather, he was in Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday with his grandson.

“My father will be spending his 67th birthday (& first as a grandfather) with his 9-month-old grandson. All of which he is entitled to do - so can postpone the meltdown when he returns in less than a week.”