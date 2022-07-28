PM Shehbaz forms committee to assess damage caused by floods across the country

With floods ravaging most parts of the country, killing hundreds and damaging thousands of properties, the federal government has decided to ascertain facts based on which to devise an action plan.

In this regard, a committee comprising federal ministers has been formulated to determine the total damage in the flood-affected areas and suggest remedial measures.

This decision was made during a meeting on floods chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The premier directed committee members to visit all flood-stricken areas in the next four days.

After data and insights have been gathered, the PM said that on August 4, a comprehensive relief plan will be devised in light of recommendations presented by committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier ordered to increase the compensation for those injured in floods from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000.

He stressed that the authorities should provide equal assistance to residents for rebuilding both mud and concrete houses.

PM Shehbaz maintained that complete support will be offered to provincial governments to deal with the impact of natural calamity.

Regarding Karachi, the premier said funds will be issued to rebuild the damaged infrastructure in the city on an emergency basis.

“I will write a letter addressing the supreme court of Pakistan to issue the said funds,” he concluded.

Earlier, in message on Twitter, the premier pointed to how climate change’s manifestation in Pakistan in the form of floods was having serious consequences.