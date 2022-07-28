PTI’s Haleem Adil to appear before anti-corruption court today in fake property documents case

Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a new case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh for acquiring land for poultry farming in Deh Kharkhero, Sindh using fake documents.

He would be presented before an anti-corruption court today.

According to the investigation officer (IO) of the case, Haleem Adil Sheikh colluded with the revenue officials for creating fake property documents of a land in Deh Kharkhero in 1991.

PTI leader used his frontman, Qasr Hussain, for the job while revenue department officials including Manshi Haji Sattar and Mukhtiarkar Israr Shah are the co-suspects in the case.

The suspects, as per IO, transferred the related land in Haleem Adil’s name on a 30-years lease for poultry farming through forging the documents.

ACE officials said that according to the law, the land for poultry farming could only be leased for a period of 10 years.

The opposition leader also borrowed a loan worth Rs4.9 million from the Agriculture Development Bank against this land.

Sindh ACE officials said that the malpractice incurred a loss of Rs160 million to the treasury.

Sindh govt offers Haleem Adil

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon – while talking to the media outside Sindh Assembly later in the evening, said that the provincial government doesn’t believe in political vengeance.

He said that ACE is probing into the corruption charges against Haleem Adil Sheikh, adding that the courts could release the opposition leader if they think what he did was legal.

Memon also offered Haleem Adil to give up illegal occupation on state lands and return money to the affectees and the government would withdraw the cases.