Summer vacations for students of Punjab University extended up to Independence day

The University of Punjab (PU) on Thursday extended the summer vacations for its students until August 14, Independence Day, in the wake of unforgiving monsoon rains.

A notification issued by the varsity extended the duration of the vacation by at least a fortnight.

Earlier, students were expected to enjoy their vacations until July 29 and return to varsity from August 1.

The varsity’s registrar office has confirmed that the university will now resume its classes on Monday, August 15.

On the other hand, various private schools in Punjab have also sent SMS to the parents citing an extension in the summer holidays.

It is worth noting that the recent reelection of CM Punjab has resulted in the dissolution of Hamza Shehbaz’s cabinet, hence, the post of Education minister is currently vacant.