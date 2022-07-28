Farah Gogi asks NAB to respond to questions about bureau’s ‘mandate’ in inquiry against her

Farah Khan alias Farha Gogi – a close friend of former first lady Bushra Khan who is the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan – and 10 other suspects on Thursday wrote a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acting chairman seeking replies of the letters questioning the bureau’s jurisdiction in assets beyond means and money laundering inquiry.

The suspects sent the letter through their counsel, SAMAA TV reported.

Farah Gogi maintained in her letter that she wrote several letters to the NAB Lahore chapter questioning its mandate in the inquiry of such cases.

NAB Lahore branch has not responded to any of the letters so far, she added.

Farah Gogi maintained that the apex anti-graft body has summoned the suspects in an inquiry which is beyond its jurisdiction.

Farah Gogi said that her lawyers reached the NAB Lahore office with documents comprising her answers, however, they were not allowed to enter the building.

She pleaded with the NAB chairman to direct the NAB Lahore director general (DG) to first respond to the letters questioning the bureau’s jurisdiction in the related cases.