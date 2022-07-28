Pakistan lose key points in ICC World Test Championship

Pakistan have slipped to fifth spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship standing following a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka in Galle Test.

The 246-run defeat means, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will share the trophy of the two-match series.

Pakistan are currently in fifth place, whereas Sri Lanka have now moved up to the third spot. South Africa are at the top of the table and are closely followed by Australia in second place.

The current WTC cycle started on August 4, 2021 and is scheduled to finish on March 31, 2023. The venue for the final is yet to be announced.

Pakistan have five more Tests, three against England and two versus New Zealand, in the current WTC cycle. All the matches will be played in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will tour New Zealand, next year, for two Tests for their final