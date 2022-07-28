Peshawar police arrest ‘Sunday’ serial child rapist, murderer

Police in Peshawar have arrested a man who is suspected of raping and then murdering several children before joining their families who hunted for the missing children.

This was disclosed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari at a news conference in Peshawar on Thursday morning.

He said catching the alleged serial killer was a challenging task for his department.

“The suspect is extremely vicious, cunning, and a true psychopath,” he claimed.

Describing the modus operandi used by the suspect, the police chief said that he always chose Sundays to hunt his victims.

“He had a weird habit of changing his clothes after the crime,” Moazzam added.

The suspect is a resident of Dar and he worked as an embroiderer and tailor for women’s clothes in Peshawar.

The IGP said he is the kind of serial killer about whom books can be written and films made.

“He is cruel, a true madman!”

Explaining how they solved the crime, Ansari said that it was a challenge.

“In the first two incidents of child rape and murder, we could not find the suspect but after the third incident, we got a clue from the crime scene that led us to him,” the IGP explained, adding that the DNA samples had matched.

Claiming that the suspect had already confessed to the murders while in custody, Ansari said that he gave an eerie account of his heinous crimes.

He said that the increase in the number of child rape and murder cases in the provincial capital has put pressure on the cops to step up and solve the case soon.

Rising cases of paedophilia in KP

According to a report by a local NGO, KP police arrested 477 suspects in 360 cases of child molestation in 2021.

Child activist Imran Takkar, who has been working for the promotion of juvenile rights for the past 22 years in KP, said, “It is commendable that Peshawar police arrested the suspect for raping three girls. Now the case should be decided on within 30 days by the court.”

He hoped the cops had the right amount of evidence to nab the suspect.

“Child abuse is punishable by death according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010,” he maintained, adding that now the court verdict depends on the quality of police investigation, prosecution, statement of the accused, and forensic reports.