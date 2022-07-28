All state organs must act within Constitutional domains, says Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday morning moved to clarify critical comments made in the National Assembly the other day, noting that he was only arguing about institutions remaining in their Constitutionally defined domains.

Speaking the other day on the floor of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised several questions on the conduct of the judiciary and singled out the accused the top court of partisanship when it came to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to de-seat Hamza Shahbaz and appoint Pervez Elahi as the Punjab chief minister by upholding the word of the parliamentary party chief over the party chief in deciding the voting direction in the assembly.

“They should uphold justice while issuing verdicts,” the premier had emphasized with regards to the Supreme Court while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.

However, on Thursday, he clarified the contents of his speech.

“The core of my argument during my speech at NA was that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively, it is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution,” he said, adding, “Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere.”

Earlier, during his speech in the parliament, he said that there appeared to be one law for Imran and another for everyone else.

Pointing to the apex court’s verdict in the aftermath of then-deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to reject a vote of no-confidence against Imran, he noted that the court had deemed Imran’s actions to be unconstitutional. However, he noted that the former prime minister did not suffer any punitive actions for attempting to violate the Constitution.

Furthermore, he pointed out how no judge took notice of the alleged illegal foreign funding received by PTI with a decision pending with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In the context of Pervez Elahi’s election, he questioned whether the court summoned the NA deputy speaker as they did to the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, who had decided against counting 10 votes by the PML-Q lawmakers in the chief minister’s election citing a letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain advising the members to vote Hamza Shahbaz.