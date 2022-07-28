Covid-19 hits Pakistan Commonwealth Games contingent

Three Pakistan athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The players who tested positive for the virus includes hockey payers Rana Abdul Waheed and Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, along with an unnamed swimmer. The trio, who tested positive upon arrival in Birmingham, have been isolated.

It must be noted that athletes are required to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for the virus before travelling to Birmingham and another upon arrival in the English city.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28-August 8 with around 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories.

Pakistan have a rich history at Commonwealth Games, where they have won a total of 75 medals. Their medal tally includes 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze.

A 104-member Pakistan contingent will participate in the event.

Pakistani athletes will take part in athletics, badminton, boxing, cricket (women), hockey, gymnastics, judo, squash, swimming, table tennis, wrestling and weightlifting.

The chef de mission of Pakistan’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games is Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) senior vice-president Syed Mohammad Abid Qadir Gillani. Meanwhile, the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman will serve as deputy chef de mission.