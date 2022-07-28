Unstoppable US dollar jumps to Rs239.94

Political uncertainty, widening current account deficit and dwindling reserves kept the rupee under pressure on Thursday, and it told as the cost of a single US dollar surged up to a high of Rs239.94.

Based on data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the recent upward climb of the US dollar continued with the rupee depreciating 1.63%.

Having lost Rs3.92 in value, the rupee finished weaker at Rs239.94.

The rupee had closed in the interbank at Rs236.02 on Wednesday.

It was the same rate it opened at on Thursday morning. But the latest economic data meant that the rupee continued to slip on Thursday.

Since the government took over in April, the rupee has lost Rs55.94 in value.