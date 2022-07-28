Covid-19 claims eight lives in Pakistan

At least eight people died from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, national health authorities said on Thursday morning.

The overall positivity ratio, however, lowered slightly.

Data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday morning, presenting data recorded from around the country over the past 24 hours, showed that there were as many as eight fatalities recorded.

Data was not immediately available to show where the fatalities took place.

The data showed that testing had increased to 20,843 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours.

In these tests, officials said, some 761 people tested positive for the virus, putting the positivity ratio at 3.65%.

On Wednesday, the NIH reported that in 16,704 tests conducted, some 620 people had tested positive, which put the positivity ratio at 3.71%.

Further, the data said that as many as 170 people were still in critical care, compared to 191 reported a day earlier.