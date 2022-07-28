Rain emergency imposed in Balochistan, widening CAD, Punjab cabinet, 5th day of Galle test

Here are the news stories we are following today, July 28, Thursday.

Rain emergency has been declared in Balochistan as hill torrents cause havoc in Lasbella.

Current Account Deficit widens putting further pressure on the economy

While dwindling foreign exchange reserves make the availability of dollars scarce impacting importers

Consultations are underway to finalize the new provincial cabinet in Punjab after Pervez Elahi took oath as the chief minister the other day.