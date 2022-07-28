Rain emergency imposed in Balochistan, widening CAD, Punjab cabinet, 5th day of Galle test
Notes from the newsroom
Here are the news stories we are following today, July 28, Thursday.
Rain emergency has been declared in Balochistan as hill torrents cause havoc in Lasbella.
Current Account Deficit widens putting further pressure on the economy
While dwindling foreign exchange reserves make the availability of dollars scarce impacting importers
Consultations are underway to finalize the new provincial cabinet in Punjab after Pervez Elahi took oath as the chief minister the other day.
Will Karachi’s modern buses put an end to its global identity?
Pakistan hopes to avoid defeat on the fifth and last day of the second test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.