PPP chief requests NA speaker to form joint parliamentary committee on judicial reforms

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has requested the National Assembly speaker to form a joint parliamentary committee on judicial reforms.

Addressing the NA session on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said, “It is the parliament’s job to make the Constitution and the judiciary’s job is to interpret it, not amend it.”

He admitted that it was PPP’s mistake to approve the 19th constitutional amendment under pressure.

“We were threatened that if the 19th amendment was not passed, then the 18th amendment would be revoked,” Bilawal said, accepting that “PPP should have stood against those who threatened the government at that time.”

Commenting on the recent Supreme Court verdict that declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister, the foreign minister termed it unfair that the Constitution for the coalition government is different from the Constitution for “the ladla”.

Bilawal concluded that the PPP is ready for judicial reforms.