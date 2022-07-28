PM Shehbaz appoints Attaullah Tarar as SAPM

Former Punjab Home Minister Ataullah Tarar has been appointed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special assistant.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Tarar will enjoy the status of a federal minister.

The deputy secretary general of the PML-N took to Twitter to thank the party leadership for appointing him as a SAPM.

“I’m extremely grateful to my leadership for appointing me as SAPM with the status of federal minister,” he said.

Recently, Tarar has been seen aggressively vocal against PTI leaders and supporters. He is a strong advocate of meting out harsh treatment to abusive PTI fans.