Three-month-old baby kidnapped from Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital

A three-month-old baby was kidnapped on Wednesday from the Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred when the parents left the baby with their ten-year-old daughter while they paid a visit to the doctor.

Police said an unidentified woman snatched the baby from the little girl when her parents were in the doctor’s room and fled away successfully.

Parents of the baby blamed hospital administration for the negligence in security.

“Please help me,” the mother pleaded. “Please help me find my baby.”

She added that the hospital administration was informed about the incident immediately. “I requested them to only close the gates of the hospital so that the kidnapper is unable to escape, but they refused, saying it’s not their problem.”

Police officials have claimed that the female kidnapper will be apprehended soon, and they are investigating the case from every angle.

A kidnapping case has been lodged against an unidentified woman, Waris Khan police station.