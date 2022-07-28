Suzuki halts bookings for new vehicles

The ban imposed by the government on the import of auto parts and the poor condition of foreign exchange reserves leading to banks refusing to open letters of credit, Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd has stopped bookings for new vehicles.

In a message shared by the company’s spokesperson, he confirmed that the manufacturer of Bolan, Alto, Cultus, WagonR, Swift, Jimny, APV, Ravi and motorbikes including GD110 and GS150, had stopped accepting bookings for new vehicles since July 1.

The spokesperson explained that the closure in bookings was precipitated due to expected plant shutdowns or expected non-production days in August.

He pointed out that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under HS code 8703 category, including completely built vehicles and completely knocked down units - which then require assembly locally.

“Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignments from ports,” said Suzuki spokesperson Shafiq A. Shaikh.

“Presently commercial banks are not opening the letters of credit (LCs) and documents against payments (DP’s) for automobile CKD,” he said, adding, “Unavailability of CKDs and related raw material may result in plant shut down in August 2022.”

Shaikh clarified that the company did not halt production in July.

“Pak Suzuki production did not stop as we adjusted our production plan,” he explained. But if the situation continues, then from August 2022 we have big problems.

“As a responsible organization, we are trying to deliver all booked vehicles which booked till June 2022,” he said.