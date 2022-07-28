Roshan Digital account holders can now indulge in shariah-compliant trade of stocks

Investors holding Roshan Digital Accounts, who were sceptical of investing in the stock market out of religious considerations, will now have access to a platform to trade in a shariah-compliant manner.

In this regard, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Meezan Bank signed an agreement. The agreement was signed by PSX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Farrukh Khan and Meezan Bank Founding President and CEO Irfan Siddiqui. PSX Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar, and senior management of both organisations.

The move is aimed at non-resident Pakistani investors with Roshan Digital Accounts with Islamic banks who wish to securely invest in shariah-approved securities in a shariah-compliant manner in their homeland’s capital markets.

How does it work?

This trading platform will be available through the online trading system provided by PSX called KiTS or Karachi Internet Trading System.

Any RDA client of an Islamic bank can now avail the platform for investing in PSX through the services offered by more than 100 securities brokers using KiTS as an Order Management System (OMS). With this development in KiTS, shariah-compliant investing capability can be offered virtually by many TREC-Holders to their RDA customers.

It will provide investors with a broader suite of securities brokers to select from for their shariah-compliant investment needs. The criteria for investing on the shariah-compliant platform have been developed by Meezan Bank and vetted by the PSX Shariah Advisor.

The specifications of the shariah-compliant trading platform include investing in KMI-All Share securities, shariah-compliant initial public offerings (IPOs) and shariah-compliant ETFs.

The trading option is available only for ‘Ready’ and ‘Odd Lot’ markets. The recently bought shares can be sold on a T+2 basis, i.e, when shares purchased are available in the CDS account.

“The demand for shariah-compliant offerings is consistently rising and PSX has continued to grow its suite of Islamic capital market products,” said Farrukh Khan, while speaking at the launch of the shariah-compliant trading platform.

“This new and innovative platform offered by PSX to facilitate Non-Resident Pakistanis interested in investing in shariah-compliant securities, in a shariah-compliant manner, through the RDA platform, is another example that PSX is fully cognizant of the interests and demands of market participants,” he said.

“I hope that this will generate interest and confidence among Non-Resident Pakistanis to securely invest in the capital market in a shariah-compliant manner.”

“Meezan Bank’s advisory role in the extension of this service aims to improve the transparency and compliance of this solution with shariah principles,” said Meezan Bank’s Siddiqui, adding that they are already offering a shariah-compliant trading platform for non-resident Pakistanis through 22 brokers which are on-boarded through their systems.