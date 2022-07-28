Female advocate evades kidnapping attempt in DHA Lahore

A female lawyer escaped a kidnapping attempt in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority last week on July 18.

However, the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday and was widely shared by netizens.

The Lahore police clarified that the viral kidnapping video of a female was from an incident that took place earlier.

The video shows a female, an advocate by profession, walking towards the parking lot to her car when unidentified persons force themselves into her vehicle and drive off along with her.

Sources said the thieves deprived her off all her valuable possessions. One robber drove the car while the other thief sitting on the back seat robbed the girl off her valuables.

Later, the dacoits left the girl on the road and drove away with her car. The female advocate lodged a case against the unidentified robbers.

Police sources said an investigation into the case is underway. The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell has also initiated an investigation with the help of available CCTV footage.

Cops have claimed that the robbers will be arrested soon.