Ex-PM demands ‘new’ election commission to hold fresh polls

Former prime minister Imran Khan has demanded a ‘new’ election commission to hold fresh general elections.

Addressing the nation in a live telecast, the PTI chairman has thanked all the supporters for standing beside him to defeat the “imported government” of corrupt people.

“We need a credible election commission that no political party has an issue with,” Imran maintained, insisting that if general elections were not called, then the economy will suffer more.

He recalled how the last time he witnessed a united country was during the 1965 war. “After that, I saw unity among people when the corrupt government was bestowed on us.”

The PTI chief highlighted the exclusive measures taken by his government that benefitted the people.

“Pakistan was among those countries that saved the economy and lives of people during coronavirus,” he said. “Many international organizations commended our work.”

Imran emphasized that the first thing he will do if he comes back into power will be to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

“They broke the record of remittances and were offered housing projects by the PTI government,” he said, adding that “We will bring their hard-earned dollars to the country so that the pressure is relieved off the rupee.”

The ex-PM said, “We will not to go to the International Monetary Fund when rich overseas Pakistanis help us.”

Imram blamed Asif Zardari’s Sindh government for quashing the plan of a modern city on an island where investors were willing to send dollars.

He questioned why India and Bangladesh’s economy is far ahead of Pakistan.

The former prime minister concluded that the biggest problem of this country is the “rule of law”.

Imran also shed light on how he is not willing to talk to criminals. “Will you speak to someone who robs your home?”

Supporters and fans of PTI are present in large numbers in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad to hear Imran’s address.

More updates to follow