Asia Cup 2022 officially shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 has been shifted from crisis-hit Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday.

In a press release, the ACC confirmed that the event will be played between August 27 and September 11. It added that Sri Lanka will retain hosting rights for the tournament despite UAE being the new venue.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

It must be noted that few days, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had already stated that UAE will host the event.

“Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won’t be rains,” Ganguly told reporters after the Board’s Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

On the other hand, earlier in July, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had backed Sri Lanka to host the upcoming Asia Cup.

In a press release issued by the PCB, Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said that “our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there”.

“If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia’s recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems. Similarly, there have been no issues with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country,” he added.

However, Hasnain said that the PCB will support any decision made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete for the final spot in the qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.