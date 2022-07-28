VIDEO: Will Karachi’s modern buses put an end to its global identity?

New ultimately replaces the old. This is the oldest law of the universe. For Karachi, its decades-old rickety public transport has been dying a slow death plying roads punctuated by potholes, the introduction of modern, spacious and air-conditioned buses is a welcome addition.

But under its bright-colored veneer, there is a growing fear that these buses may eventually erode the city’s identity which had put it on the global map.

Acquired necessity

For decades, the city’s public transport system was hostage to private transporters.

Apart from the squabbles on exorbitant fares, arbitrary routes and unpredictable timetables of buses, the public was introduced to something wholly unique to a city like Karachi - the decoration of the buses and control over the internal sound system and its bleating horns.

The colorful buses decked out in decorative ornaments that would jingle even as the rest of the vehicle jangled, even as it hurtled down the streets of the metropolis.

Despite their rickety nature, the buses wove themselves into the fabric of the city. Indeed, they came to represent the city on a global scale.

A global identity

Buses from Pakistan, particularly its W-11, have travelled the world over to showcase its unique “truck art”, which has wowed everyone, from intrepid travellers to Oscar winners.

Over the years, it was showcased in the main meccas of the world, the US, Germany, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

While the buses were always showcased, they gained the moniker of ‘truck art’.

Simple but effective

Karachiites rejoiced at the debut of the modern buses introduced under the Peoples Bus Services after years of wait.

The buses, while donning bright colors, are rather mute compared to the old regime.

But passengers have been happy with the new type of service which has provided them comfortable travel, fixed fares and clean service, something they had grown unaccustomed to in the prevalent buses.

Maybe not in the weeks, months, or a year or two, but eventually, if the Sindh government has their way, the embellished buses may see their sun set.

For now, though the Sindh government says it has no qualms with private buses running alongside theirs on the streets, or even buying these buses and using them instead of their old buses.

In this video by SAMAA TV, watch what the stakeholders have to say about this disappearing legacy