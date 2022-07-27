Balochistan govt seeks formation of judicial commission to ascertain ‘killings’ in Ziarat operation

Balochistan Government on Wednesday decided to form a judicial commission to probe into the killings by security forces in Ziarat in Balochistan last week during a manhunt for the suspects behind the abduction and killing of Colonel Laiq and his cousin Umar Rehman in Ziarat, SAMAA TV’s Muhammad Atif Ali reported.

The provincial home department has sent a letter to Balochistan High Court (BHC) registrar in this regard.

The letter read that the Balochistan government seeks a probe into the killings during the operation in Ziarat.

The government seeks the judicial commission to ascertain the status of the suspects killed during the operation whether they were in custody or otherwise.

The development came as Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango - following the operation - claimed that four-five suspects killed during the action were on the missing persons’ list.

The government has also requested the high court’s registrar to nominate a judge to head the commission.

Notably, the operation by Pakistan Army was conducted to trace the suspects behind the killing of Colonel Laiq and his cousin Umar Rehman in Ziarat.

Earlier this month, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango said that nine suspected terrorists were killed during the manhunt for slain Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza’s and his cousin’s abductors.

Addressing a press conference, Lango said that the operation in Ziarat was started following the abduction of Col Laiq.

During the operation, nine terrorists were killed while four others were injured, the minister said.

Lango claimed that four-five suspects killed during the operation were on the missing persons’ list.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) later in the evening, Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin had traveled to Ziarat to visit Quaid-e-Azam’s residency there on July 12.

While returning to Quetta between the night of July 12-13, they were intercepted by a group of around a dozen terrorists near Warchoom in Ziarat.

ISPR said that once they received information about the abduction, a quick reaction force (QRF) of the army was immediately dispatched to chase the terrorists.

The QRF managed to trace the abducted officer and his kidnappers as the latter drove towards their hideouts in the general area of Mangi Dam.

A search and rescue team spotted a group of six to eight terrorists moving through a drain in the nearby mountains on the night of July 13 and 14.

The ISPR said that when the terrorists sensed that they could be encircled, they shot Lt Col Mirza and attempted to flee.

Earlier on July 16, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah disclosed that the second tourist kidnapped along with martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza was also killed by terrorists.

She confirmed that the body of Umer Javed had been found by security forces. However, she did not divulge more details.

Security sources said Javed’s body was found in Ziarat’s Warchoom area, a few kilometers away from the site of the incident.