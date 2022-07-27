PM Shehbaz lambasts judiciary for issuing justice-defying discriminatory verdicts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the judiciary is guilty of meting out differential treatment to different political leaders.

The premier said this in a session of the national assembly on Wednesday.

“They should uphold justice while issuing verdicts,” the premier emphasized while speaking to the members of the national assembly.

He recalled the time when the chief justice would take suo moto action day in and day out.

While talking about the latest bone of contention, the dramatic serial elections of Punjab CM, the premier said that in 1973; all political parties accepted the constitution wholeheartedly, but now the constitution is being played with.

Referring to Imran Khan, the PM contended that for the first time, a corrupt prime minister was sent home by the parliament through the power of votes.

He said the united opposition had accepted the challenge of assuming the government just to save the state as the country was on verge of the default with record inflation and unemployment.

The prime minister said he did not become the prime minister through the backdoor rather for the first time, the parliament changed the government through a constitutional process.

He said the PTI government violated the constitution through the National Assembly deputy speaker and the president by dissolving the NA.

He also questioned whether the court summoned the NA deputy speaker like they did to the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, who had decided against counting 10 votes by the PML-Q lawmakers in the chief minister’s election citing a letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain advising the members to vote Hamza Shahbaz.

He added that if the system continued without reformation, ensuring the sanctity of law and constitution, “We will be nowhere in history.”

PM Shehbaz claimed to have a lot of secrets buried in his chest but threatened to disclose them at reasonable time and place if “unfair treatment” continues against them.

Shehbaz Sharif promises swift relief to monsoon flood victims

The PM said that he is in constant contact with all provincial governments to address concerns of flood-stricken masses that have suffered the loss of lives, properties, and related injuries.

He acknowledged that the country has suffered a lot during the ongoing monsoon spells.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister vowed to provide relief to those affected by the floods by expanding the relief package’s amount and outreach.

Shehbaz told parliament that all provincial governments are actively pursuing holistic relief activities and are liaising with the federal government to enhance assistive measures.