Govt to debate powers & authority of judiciary

The coalition government has decided to debate the authority and power of the judiciary.

In a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government and its allies thoroughly discussed the Supreme Court verdict declaring Chauhdhy Pervaiz Elahi as the 22nd Punjab chief minister.

On the other hand, the government also decided to replace the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency and appointed Mohsin Butt as the new chief.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had slammed the top court verdict, saying that “No institution can interfere with the authority of another.”

The prime minister had termed the judicial decision a blow to the expectations of the legal community, citizens, media and the people seeking justice.