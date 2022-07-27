Manchester United exit: Ronaldo’s plan B puts Italian clubs on notice

It looks like Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo has initiated plan B to leave Premier League side Manchester United, as he wants to play in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old arrived at United’s Carrington training ground on Tuesday with his agent Jorge Mendes. He missed the start of training with the Red Devils giants due to a family issue.

The iconic goal scorer did not make the plane for the pre-season trip, with reports saying he wants to leave after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

However, after holding talks, it looks like the Premier League side is reportedly keen on loaning the five-time Ballon d’Or out.

As reported by Mirror Football, Man United are exploring the possibility of letting Ronaldo leave on loan - a stance that surprised the five-time Ballon d’Or-winning forward.

The loan move could see Ronaldo returning to the Serie A with Juventus, Napoli, Inter or Milan are in connection.

He was with the Bianconeri from 2018 to 2021, scoring 101 goals in 134 competitive appearances for the club.

His agent has reportedly asked the club management to extend the prolific striker’s contract and let him leave on loan to play in the Champions League.

He had been training by himself abroad, waiting for Manchester United to sell him.