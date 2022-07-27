WATCH: Video of traffic jam at K2 goes viral

A video of a traffic jam at the world’s second tallest peak – K2 – is making rounds on social media where a number of climbers can be seen leading to the summit.

The traffic jam occurred at the bottleneck area of the mountain, which is known to be the scariest part of the summit.

The climbers have to wait in a long queue in order to summit K2.

At least one hundred climbers from multiple expeditions began their quest to the K2 summit, as weather conditions were likely to remain clear until July 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Earlier in 2019, the photograph of a traffic jam of climbers – shared by Nirmal Purja – leading to the summit of Mount Everest went viral.

He and his all-star Sherpa team call the mission Project Possible, with a goal of summiting all 14 of the world’s peaks higher than 8,000 meters (a little more than 26,000 feet) in seven months.